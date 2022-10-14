Suspect from South County charged in Hazelwood man’s death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 18-year-old from South County is facing charges in connection with the shooting death of a man that occurred in South City in August.

Michael Henderson is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is accused of shooting Joseph Shaw, 42, of Hazelwood, near the intersection of Broadway and Nebraska on August 26.

Shaw was pronounced dead at the scene.

