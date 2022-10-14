Actor Robbie Coltrane, known for his role as Hagrid, has died

(Gray News) - Robbie Coltrane, an actor best known to some for a role as a giant in the “Harry Potter” franchise, has died, his agent told media sources.

He died in a hospital near his Scottish home at age 72, and had been in poor health for the past couple of years, his agent told Deadline and the Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to his role as Rubeus Hagrid, he appeared in two James Bond films - “GoldenEye” and “The World is Not Enough” - as well as ”Ocean’s 12.”

The actor was born in Rutherglen, Scotland as Anthony Robert McMillan and originally wanted to become an artist, the Hollywood Reporter said.

He took the last name Coltrane as a tribute to John Coltrane and became a stand-up comedian before making the jump to television.

