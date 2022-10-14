Police report less calls on Washington Avenue since Reign’s closure

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Residents on Washington Avenue are noticing a difference since the closure of the nightclub Reign.

“It’s really peaceful,” resident Corey Harris said. “It’s just like the cloud has come from over our head.”

Reign shut down in October 2021. Police have long said the club was connected to many violent incidents.

“We did see a spike in calls for service,” Police Cpt. Pierre Benoist said. “All circled around Reign nightclub and what it was, was it was draining our resources that we do have Downtown.”

In the summer of 2020 on Reign’s block on Washington, there were 35 disturbance calls, three assaults and five shooting calls.

The summer of 2021 saw 26 disturbance calls, seven assaults, three rapes and eight shooting calls.

Then, during the summer of 2022 after Reign’s closure, there were 15 disturbance calls, four assaults and one shooting call.

“This administration has taken problem properties extremely seriously and we’re putting a lot of focus on them to kind of cut problems off before they get to a violent nature,” Benoist said.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.