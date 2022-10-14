School district denies News 4 access to video of student, security guard altercation

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A Metro East school district denied News 4 access to surveillance footage of an altercation between a student and security guards.

In September, a student sent News 4 cell phone footage of a Cahokia High School security guard body-slamming a student outside the school.

In a statement to News 4, the district justified the incident, saying it “determined that the security guard acted in accordance with required procedures based on the student’s actions which were not seen on video.”

The student’s mother, Devea Wyatt, allowed News 4 to go with her to the school Tuesday to view the surveillance video. The district’s Superintendent Arnett Harvey denied News 4 access into the conference room where Wyatt viewed the footage.

“Ms. Wyatt asked to speak with me and the board about the videotape. That’s what we’re going to share,” Harvey told News 4.

After viewing the full security footage without News 4, Wyatt said the video showed a different story from the one school officials told her.

“There was three grown-ass men sitting there tossing my son around like he was nothing,” Wyatt said. “My son ain’t do a damn thing wrong. I understand exactly why y’all don’t want that video to be aired because it shows nothing wrong with what my son doing besides begging for them to put up his candy. He ain’t put his hands on nobody or none of that. Next thing you know, security come and they start shoving on him. He ain’t do nothing wrong at all. They start shoving on him. They push him on out the door.”

Wyatt says that a guard slammed her son inside the school before the cell phone video shows him being slammed again outside the school. She said the school recently banned students from bringing outside snacks into the school because some students brought in marijuana-laced snacks weeks prior. According to her, this is what caused the confrontation with the guards because her son brought candy with him.

She said the video shows her son asking school officials to hold his candy until after school. She added that school officials in the room didn’t allow her to record the video with the cell phone.

“Somebody else behind me sitting [and] watching me to make sure I don’t record it,” she added.

News 4 filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the surveillance video. The district asked for more time to make a decision.

