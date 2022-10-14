Man shot outside club in Brooklyn, Illinois

There was a heavy police presence outside of Roxy's in Brooklyn, Illinois the morning of Oct. 14, 2022.
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot outside of a club in Brooklyn, Illinois overnight.

The shooting happened outside of Roxy’s on Madison Street around 3:30 a.m. Friday. According to the Illinois State Police Department, the 24-year-old was shot during an altercation in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information regarding the incident is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477.

