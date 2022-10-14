Man sentenced to 9 years for crashing into Madison County home while drunk, killing woman inside

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Granite City man was sentenced to nine years in prison for a deadly incident while he was drunk.

The Madison County State Attorney’s Office said Jonathan Beasley crashed his pickup into a Granite City home on Joy Avenue on July 5, 2021. Virginia Ohren, 74, was inside her home and was pinned by the truck and died from her injuries.

Police said Beasley’s blood-alcohol level was 0.255. A driver is considered intoxicated at 0.08 percent in Illinois.

