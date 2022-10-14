Man paralyzed from the waist down in Pine Lawn double shooting; police asking for public’s help

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Walter Ruffin spoke to News 4 from his wheelchair as he waits for justice and prays he can walk again. Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 to find the person who shot at him and his brother.

“I’m paralyzed from the waist down,” says Ruffin.

Ruffin and his brother were ambushed by a gunman on their front porch on September 16.

“I’m about to open the door. In a split second, I look to my left and I see a bald-headed man with a gun,” says Ruffin. “Next thing you know I just heard shots.”

The North County Police Cooperative hopes releasing surveillance video to the public will breathe new life into a case going cold. The video shows the victims getting out of a minivan on Grimshaw Avenue in Pine Lawn. Seconds later, a black truck pulls up and a man gets out and begins shooting at them. The shooter was in a Black Dodge truck with silver door handles and he was wearing red shoes, blues jeans and a white shirt.

Ruffin’s brother, 21-year-old Charles Hester was shot in the leg and is fearful his leg will be amputated.

“By the time I even turned around I was already shot,” says Hester. “My brother can’t walk again so it’s hard, but I tell him every day this [is] just temporary.”

Olivia Johnson gave birth to Ruffin’s first son a week before the shooting.

“He can’t even enjoy his daughters. He can’t enjoy his son. He can’t enjoy none of them. His step kids. This is really life-changing,” she says.

“It’s just messed up. I’m missing out on my son’s life,” says Ruffin.

The shocking surveillance video also shows what happened after the shooting. The gunman is seen throwing his weapon into a nearby sewer.

“I don’t know who that person is. I ain’t never seen him in my life. I don’t know what, why, or what for. All I know is that I can’t do nothing like I used to no more,” says Ruffin.

“As close as he was they was supposed to be dead and I thank God every day they did not die,” says Johnson.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

All tips can be made anonymously. Any lead that results in an arrest of the person(s) responsible can receive a reward of up to $5,000.

