KIPP St. Louis High School to update safety measures after weapons found on campus

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- KIPP St. Louis High School officials have canceled in-person learning until October 24 after three incidents where a weapon was found on campus.

In a statement to the media, the school said it will make modifications to security, such as metal detectors, more security camera coverage, more security staff, updated supervision protocols and mental health support.

Classes will be virtual until the 24th.

School administrators received a report on October 7 that a student had a gun, the third incident of a weapon on campus this school year. The school said no one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police are offering a reward in hopes of finding a gunman who opened fire on two brothers.
Man paralyzed from the waist down in Pine Lawn double shooting; police asking for public’s help
rideshare drivers
Rideshare drivers fall victim to carjackers in East St. Louis
KIPP school
School to update security measures after weapons found
man paralyzed
Man paralyzed from waist down after shooting