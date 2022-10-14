KIPP St. Louis High School to update safety measures after weapons found on campus

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- KIPP St. Louis High School officials have canceled in-person learning until October 24 after three incidents where a weapon was found on campus.

In a statement to the media, the school said it will make modifications to security, such as metal detectors, more security camera coverage, more security staff, updated supervision protocols and mental health support.

Classes will be virtual until the 24th.

School administrators received a report on October 7 that a student had a gun, the third incident of a weapon on campus this school year. The school said no one was hurt.

