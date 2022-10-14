Former teacher’s aide pleads guilty to sodomy and molestation

According to the St. Louis County courts, Joseph Guyre molested and sodomized a child younger...
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former teacher’s aide pleaded guilty to sex crimes against a child.

According to the St. Louis County courts, Joseph Guyre molested and sodomized a child younger than 12 years old between May 2013 and May 2017. This happened while Guyre worked as a teacher’s aide for the Ferguson-Florissant School District.

Guyre pleaded guilty to three felony charges; two counts of statutory sodomy and one count of child molestation.

His sentencing is set for January 13.

