First Alert Weather Day Next Week: First Freeze

First Alert Forecast: A Red Flag Warning continues across the area until 8PM. A sprinkle or spotty light shower is a very low chance this evening as a cold front passes through with some cloud cover. then next week we get our first widespread freeze.

This evening: Gusts will ease as the sun sets and the red flag warning (issued due to fire danger from dry conditions and winds) will expire at 8PM. A front moves though mainly dry with some clouds. A sprinkle or stray shower is a very low chance.

Friday (KMOV)

This weekend will be a nice opportunity to enjoy the Autumn colors around our area. We are still a ways from our peak but low to moderate colors are showing up. Expect mostly sunny skies and dry weather all weekend.

Our first widespread freeze is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. Wednesday morning will also be below freezing. You’ll want to bring in potted plants, shut off outdoor water and unhook the hoses too. This is a bit early, the average first freeze for St. louis is October 31st. The earliest on record is Sept. 28th (1942).

