Eastbound lanes of I-70 closed near Wentzville Parkway

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash is causing a back-up on Interstate 70 near Wentzville Parkway Friday afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the incident happened around 1 p.m. and the eastbound lanes were closed from David Hoekel Parkway to Wentzville Parkway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a woman jumped from an overpass and died.

Drivers should expect delays.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.