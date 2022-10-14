Eastbound lanes of I-70 closed near Wentzville Parkway

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash is causing a back-up on Interstate 70 near Wentzville Parkway Friday afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the incident happened around 1 p.m. and the eastbound lanes were closed from David Hoekel Parkway to Wentzville Parkway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a woman jumped from an overpass and died.

Drivers should expect delays.

