Eastbound lanes of I-70 closed near Wentzville Parkway
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash is causing a back-up on Interstate 70 near Wentzville Parkway Friday afternoon.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said the incident happened around 1 p.m. and the eastbound lanes were closed from David Hoekel Parkway to Wentzville Parkway.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a woman jumped from an overpass and died.
Drivers should expect delays.
