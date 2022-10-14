Crestwood Police ask drivers to ‘move over’ after officer miraculously walks away from I-44 crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Crestwood Police Officer Auston Marti continues his recovery at home after getting sideswiped on I-44 last Thursday. The 30-year-old was responding to a semi-tractor trailer that was broken down on the eastbound shoulder.

Meanwhile, the officer’s vehicle sits beaten and battered behind the Crestwood Police Department. The vehicle is totaled with a bent axle, a busted fender, and airbags still deployed.

Crestwood Deputy Chief Mike Ford talked with his officer shortly after the crash.

“He said that it happened very quickly, and he felt incredibly fortunate it wasn’t worse,” Ford shared.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. last Thursday a quarter mile west of Big Bend on I-44.

When officer Marti was responding to that driver in need, he angled his cruiser with the lights on to alert drivers. Then, a 23-year-old woman from Windsor, SN, driving a 2004 Cadillac SRX sideswiped the police cruiser.

“I think once he was able to climb out of his vehicle and he saw the driver side of his vehicle and the amount of damage,” Ford explained. “He felt lucky and seems like someone was watching over him.”

Crestwood patrols only a half-mile stretch of I-44. Ford said since joining the department in 1996, there hasn’t been a fatality along that stretch, and his officers only respond to about six crashes a year in that area.

“It doesn’t happen often because it’s four lanes each way, it’s maintained well, and generally a straight shot,” Ford shared. “Even in inclement weather, it’s rare we get called out.”

News 4 requested the dash cam video of the crash to show the dangers officers face while patrolling roadways. Crestwood Police Chief Jonathon Williams said he was willing to share that video when it’s available. The impact of the crash was so severe that the cruiser’s recording system was damaged and it could take a month to extract the video.

This type of incident doesn’t surprise Webster Groves Resident Cindy Neu, who uses I-44 daily and has concerns about erratic drivers.

“I feel it a lot and I really want to get away from them,” Neu shared. “It causes me to slow down. It’s a reaction and I think it’s dangerous for people to react like that. It’s just so scary.”

Ford says the good news is no one was seriously hurt and everyone got to return to their loved ones. Still, the takeaway is a message repeated time and time again, and that’s to practice defensive driving, and when you see emergency lights, move over.

“If you see that emergency vehicle, and there are first responders, and trying to assist a motorist, use caution, slow down, protect yourself, and by doing so you protect first responders as well,” Ford said.

Ford said Officer Marti only sustained minor injuries and hopes to be back on duty by the end of the month.

As for the driver who caused the crash, News 4 is not naming her because she’s not facing any charges.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s report, the female driver was not speeding or under the influence. With no laws broken, this is treated like any other crash where insurance will determine party of guilt and pay the bill.

