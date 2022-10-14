Cardinals announce death of Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter

St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famers Ozzie Smith, left, and Bruce Sutter examine their 2011 World...
St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famers Ozzie Smith, left, and Bruce Sutter examine their 2011 World Series championship ring before a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, April 14, 2012 in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Tom Gannam)(Tom Gannam | AP)(AP)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Hall of Famer Howard “Bruce” Sutter has died at the age of 69.

Sutter pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1981 to 1984. His uniform number 42 is one of 14 numbers retired by the team.

“On behalf of the Cardinals organization and baseball fans everywhere, I would like to express our deepest condolences to the Sutter family,” said Cardinals’ Principal Owner & Chief Executive Officer Bill DeWitt, Jr. “Bruce was a fan-favorite during his years in St. Louis and in the years to follow, and he will always be remembered for his 1982 World Series-clinching save and signature split-fingered pitch. He was a true pioneer in the game, changing the role of the late-inning reliever.”

Sutter was a six-time All-Star. He started his career with the Chicago Cubs in 1976. His career ended in 1988 with the Atlanta Braves.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers...
Unfinished business? Wainwright takes to Twitter to explain late-season slump
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) and Yadier Molina (4) are honored during a ceremony...
Cardinals face future without Pujols, Molina wearing red
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols looks at the scoreboard after being replaced by a...
Magical era of Cardinals baseball ends with a whimper as Phillies sweep Wild Card Series at Busch
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, left, starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) and...
Cardinals get swept by Phillies in Wild Card Series