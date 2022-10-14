Car theft victim considered hotwiring her own car after finding it

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Adam and Brittany Crouch recently bought a 2020 Kia Optima. It still had the temporary tag on it when it was stolen Monday night.

“It got stolen right in front of our house,” said Brittany Crouch.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera recorded the thieves driving away with the car at 10:44 p.m. Brittany talked about the theft in a post on the GotStolen St. Louis Facebook page. Two days later someone saw her car where the thieves abandoned it and notified her.

When she got to the car, she saw damage to the front bumper and wires exposed where the steering column had been broken open. The damage to the ignition system prevented her from using her car key to start the car and drive it home.

“People were suggesting to steal my own car back,” said Brittany Crouch.

Brittany posted a picture online in hopes someone could tell her how to put the parts of the ignition system back together to start the car. But some were suggesting she watch a video online that shows how the thieves use a USB cable to hotwire Hyundais and Kias and to hotwire her own car.

“Even if I wanted to try to steal it I couldn’t, it had no power. They left the ignition on,” she said.

She said the battery was dead so she called a tow truck to take her car to an auto repair shop. Brittany said it’ll take a month for her car to be repaired, but in the meantime, her mother-in-law is helping with transportation and her insurance company will be providing a rental car.

