Woman killed in North County crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a crash in north St. Louis County Thursday.

The St. Louis County Police Department said the driver of a gold Chevrolet Cavalier was going south on Halls Ferry Road and was turning into a parking lot near Halls Ferry and St. Cyr roads when a Toyota Camry hit the Cavalier from the passenger side.

Police said the woman driver of the Cavalier was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The driver and occupant of the Camry suffered minor injuries.

