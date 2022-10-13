USPS announces ceremony for new stamp celebrating Kwanzaa

USPS announces a first day of issue ceremony for the new Kwanzaa Forever stamp
USPS announces a first day of issue ceremony for the new Kwanzaa Forever stamp(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/AFP via Getty Images)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The U.S. Postal Service will host a first-day-of-issue ceremony for the new Kwanzaa Forever stamp Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Ferrara Theatre at America’s Center.

This event includes performances by Jahfi Studio African dancers and drummers and Felicia Ezell-Gillespie and remarks by Emmy-nominated illustrator Erin Robinson. The Kwanzaa stamp will be priced the same as a 1-ounce piece of first-class mail.

Guests are asked to RSVP at usps.com/kwanzaa.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis Jewish community members react to Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tweets and AG Schmitt’s...
St. Louis Jewish community members react to Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tweets and AG Schmitt’s follow-up tweets
Generic gun photo
Group of teens carjack 65-year-old woman picking up kid from school
African liberation movement is hosting a march this Saturday in St. Louis
Local organization holds march to oppose FBI attacks on Black liberation movement
Money generic
Social Security Administration announces 8.7% benefit increase for 2023