USPS announces ceremony for new stamp celebrating Kwanzaa

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The U.S. Postal Service will host a first-day-of-issue ceremony for the new Kwanzaa Forever stamp Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Ferrara Theatre at America’s Center.

This event includes performances by Jahfi Studio African dancers and drummers and Felicia Ezell-Gillespie and remarks by Emmy-nominated illustrator Erin Robinson. The Kwanzaa stamp will be priced the same as a 1-ounce piece of first-class mail.

Guests are asked to RSVP at usps.com/kwanzaa.

