Union Station holds Blues home opener rally

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Blues will hold their official rally on Saturday at the Purina Performance Plaza at Union Station.

This event will include music, an appearance by Louie, a T-shirt toss, and games to kick off the blues home opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The rally will also feature street hockey instruction stations, face-painting, and sportswriter Dan O’Neill signing copies of his new book, Best of the Blues.

The rally is free and open to fans with or without a ticket to the game. For more details, visit stlouisblues.com/openingnight.

