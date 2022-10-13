Union Station holds Blues home opener rally

St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period in...
St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)(Michael Thomas | AP)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Blues will hold their official rally on Saturday at the Purina Performance Plaza at Union Station.

This event will include music, an appearance by Louie, a T-shirt toss, and games to kick off the blues home opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The rally will also feature street hockey instruction stations, face-painting, and sportswriter Dan O’Neill signing copies of his new book, Best of the Blues.

The rally is free and open to fans with or without a ticket to the game. For more details, visit stlouisblues.com/openingnight.

