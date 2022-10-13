St. Louis Jewish community members react to Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tweets and AG Schmitt’s follow-up tweets

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A now-deleted tweet has stirred drama between two candidates vying to represent Missourians in the U.S. Senate but stuck between Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine are communities who said the attorney general is endangering their safety. Other critics said his deleted tweet emboldens hate.

“The attorney general can pretend with a wink and a nod that he didn’t know about this, and he can pretend that he’s asking questions, but we all understand that this is a bigoted dog whistle that Eric Schmitt has put out in our state,” Daniel Bogard told News 4 Wednesday.

Bogard is a local Rabbi and prominent Jewish figure across the Bi-State region. He’s referring to a now-deleted tweet sent by Schmitt earlier this week. The tweet said “America needs a @kanyewest and @kidrock tour. Let’s go!”

“He makes it very clear to all of the bigots and the white nationalists and the anti-semites in our state that Eric Schmitt is on their team,” Bogard added.

The AG’s deleted tweet comes just days after musician and artist Kanye West tweeted remarks toward Jewish people, in part saying “death con 3 on all Jewish people.” This sparked an outpour of condemnation from politicians to celebrities. West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts are now locked as both platforms claim he’s violated their hate speech policies.

“Words have power, but power not to just destroy, but when used properly, has the power to build up. And it saddens me that this person would use theirs to actually destroy and dismantle,” Sonya Vann said.

Vann’s the executive director at Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis City. This year, they’ve already spent tens of thousands of dollars to ensure congregation members’ safety.

“The High Holydays have been quite interesting because of the security measures that we’ve had to have. We’ve had metal detectors, we’ve had bomb-sniffing dogs in our space because we care enough to know we are targets,” Vann explained.

Targets these leaders said are now growing locally in St. Louis because of social media posts like Schmitt’s.

“In 2022, in Missouri, there’s no question that there are Jews who are scared to go into Jewish institutions and Jewish buildings because of the threat of violence and anti-Semitism,” Bogard said.

Early Wednesday, Schmitt’s team sent News 4 this statement:

“Regarding my tweet on Ye and Kid Rock: I like their music. Typically, they’re against the privileged elites like my opponent The Heiress. But, I don’t condone everything they say, unlike The Heiress Valentine who has been silent on Cori Bush’s anti-Semitism and embraced her support for her campaign. I wasn’t aware of the recent comments and was commenting on Kanye’s recent interview with Tucker Carlson where he called out left-wing hypocrisy. The Heiress Valentine is desperate for any distraction she can create from her being a shill for the Schumer-Biden agenda to raise our taxes, supercharge inflation and allow unfettered illegal immigration.”

Schmitt’s opponent, Trudy Busch Valentine tweeted a screen grab of Schmitt’s deleted tweet and said “it reveals a great deal about Eric Schmitt’s character that tonight he is openly embracing those who spew vile antisemitism. This is both dangerous and appalling. Missouri deserves so much better.”

“It’s getting scarier and scarier to be a Jew here,” Bogard said.

