Social Security Administration announces 8.7% benefit increase for 2023

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Social Security Administration announced Thursday that Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits will increase by 8.7% in 2023.

Starting in January, the benefits will increase by more than $140 per month. Increased payments to more than 7 million SSI beneficiaries will start on December 30.

The Social Security Act ties the annual Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) to the increase in the Consumer Price Index. Other adjustments that take effect each year are based on the increase in average wages. Based on that increase, the maximum amount of earnings will increase from $147,000 to $160,000.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.