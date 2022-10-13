River City Classic canceled due to late announcement, poor ticket sales

(WDTV)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis HBCU River City Football Classic between Alabama A&M and Arkansas Pine Bluff has been canceled.

The event was announced last minute, resulting in poor ticket sales, and the organizer was not able to secure a title sponsor. The financial terms of the contract with Milestone Marketing and Distribution Group Inc. were also not met.

Explore St. Louis has hosted this event in 2004 with the same two teams going head to head.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period in...
Union Station holds Blues home opener rally
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers...
Unfinished business? Wainwright takes to Twitter to explain late-season slump
Hazelwood Central vs. Ladue
High School Game of the Week: Hazelwood Central vs. Ladue
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) and Yadier Molina (4) are honored during a ceremony...
Cardinals face future without Pujols, Molina wearing red