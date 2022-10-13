River City Classic canceled due to late announcement, poor ticket sales

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis HBCU River City Football Classic between Alabama A&M and Arkansas Pine Bluff has been canceled.

The event was announced last minute, resulting in poor ticket sales, and the organizer was not able to secure a title sponsor. The financial terms of the contract with Milestone Marketing and Distribution Group Inc. were also not met.

Explore St. Louis has hosted this event in 2004 with the same two teams going head to head.

