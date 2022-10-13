Rideshare drivers fall victim to carjackers in East St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Criminals are ordering a ride and stealing the car in East St. Louis.

The FBI and the Illinois State Police said seven rideshare drivers have been attacked since late June and one of them ended with a homicide.

Officials said criminals are using fake profiles to request pick-ups and are stealing the cars when the drivers show up. Police said in some cases the driver’s phone and wallet are left inside and stolen too.

You’re asked to call police if you notice anything suspicious at 217-522-9675.

