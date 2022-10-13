Driver flown to hospital after police chase ends in Troy, IL

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ill. (KMOV) -- One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a police chase Wednesday ended in Troy, Illinois, near the I-55/64 interchange.

The Illinois State Police Department said they were notified of an “aggravated vehicular hijacking” on the interstate around 5:30 p.m. and attempted to stop the car involved. After the driver refused to stop, the car was disabled in the 7000 block of Plummer Business Drive, and the driver was seen with a handgun, the department said. Troopers then reported hearing a loud noise.

According state police, life-saving measures were administered to the driver, who was taken to the hospital via helicopter.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

