More Wind Friday, Red Flag Warning For Parts Of The Region

First Alert Forecast: There is a Red Flag Warning for parts of our viewing area outside of the St. Louis metro on Friday. That means strong wind, low humidity and abundant fuel will elevate fire fire danger. Plus there’s a potential freeze for some in the forecast by early next week.

Friday gusts will be around 30mph, but it won’t start getting windy until around Noon through 7PM. Otherwise a sunny day that turns a bit cloudy late day and evening. A front moves through mainly dry.

This weekend will be a nice opportunity to enjoy the Autumn colors around our area. We are still a ways from our peak but low to moderate colors are showing up. Expect mostly sunny skies and dry weather all weekend.

Frost/Freeze potential next Tuesday & Wednesday mornings. It may be close to freezing in the city, but suburbs and outlying areas could see their first freeze if this forecast holds. We’ll keep you posted, but expect some chilly days early next week!

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.