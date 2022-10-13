Metro East city’s fire response times falls below national standard, according to documents

MADISON, Ill. (KMOV) - Documents obtained by News 4 from Madison, Illinois, show the city’s fire department’s response time is minutes behind the national standard.

The News 4 investigation stems from the 5-alarm Interco Recycling warehouse fire on August 10. According to the Madison Fire Department’s fire report, dispatch was notified at 9:36 a.m., a fire engine left the station at 10:03 a.m. and the truck arrived at 10:07 a.m. That’s at least 31 minutes from when dispatch received the call, and 36 minutes from when Interco reported the fire started at 9:31 a.m., according to Interco’s lawyer Al Watkins.

Watkins told News 4 in a previous interview that a third-party fire security company, which was hired by Interco, called dispatch four times before Madison Fire crews showed up. News 4 obtained those calls from Watkins. The City of Madison didn’t provide those calls in News 4′s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

“This is not about the boots on the ground. This is not about the responders,” Watkins told News 4. “This is about the systemic problem behind them.”

Madison Mayor John Hamm III refuted claims that it took the fire department more than 30 minutes to respond to the Interco fire on August 10 in past interviews. News 4 has made repeated requests for comment, but the city hasn’t given News 4 a clear answer.

“The mayor should stop worrying about trying to deflect blame and find a way to protect the good taxpaying citizens of Madison,” Watkins added. “Its citizens, its parents, its elderly, its children, its businesses deserve better. A lot better.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, the standard response time for a fire department should be under 5 minutes and 20 seconds.

According to the 31 reports the City of Madison gave News 4, the average response time is eight minutes. The city confirmed to News 4 that the department is a paid, on call, volunteer department that is staffed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

When the firehouse is staffed the average response time is six minutes. When it’s not staffed the response time is 9.5 minutes. The average distance is 1.2 miles.

News 4 tracked down a victim in one of the city’s fire reports. He agreed to talk anonymously due to fear of retaliation from city officials. The report showed it took fire crews 13 minutes to travel about a half mile to the scene. The fire happened mid-afternoon on a day in May.

“By the time they arrived the garage had burned down,” he said. “For this small of a town, it takes them a while to get here.”

The City of Madison acknowledged to News 4 that not all fire reports were provided. News 4 is working on getting the other reports.

