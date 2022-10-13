Mehlville School District cancels classes Thursday due to technology issues

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Mehlville School District canceled classes on Thursday, October 13, for all schools in its district due to a failure in a piece of network hardware. A representative from the district told News 4 the phones, internet and computers are not working because of the failure.

There will not be virtual learning Thursday. After-school activities and parent-teacher conferences are canceled as well.

Scheduled sports games are still on, but all practices are canceled, the district said.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.