Mehlville School District cancels classes Thursday due to technology issues

By Matt Woods
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Mehlville School District canceled classes on Thursday, October 13, for all schools in its district due to a failure in a piece of network hardware. A representative from the district told News 4 the phones, internet and computers are not working because of the failure.

There will not be virtual learning Thursday. After-school activities and parent-teacher conferences are canceled as well.

Scheduled sports games are still on, but all practices are canceled, the district said.

