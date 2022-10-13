Local organization holds march to oppose FBI attacks on Black liberation movement

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Uhuru Solidarity Movement will lead a march on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m.

The “March for Reparations to African People” is a response to the FBI raids that occurred on the homes and offices of Black Liberation leaders including Chairman Omali Yeshitela in North St. Louis. This event will be under the slogan, “Hands off the Uhuru Movement”.

The march will start at the Carpenter branch of the St. Louis public library and end with a rally at the Sons of Rest Pavilion in Tower Grove Park. There will be speakers including Jesse Todd, Alderman for the 18th Ward, Omali Yeshitela, Penny Hess, and Jesse Nevel.

To register for the march, click here.

