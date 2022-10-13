Group of teens carjack 65-year-old woman picking up kid from school

Generic gun photo
Generic gun photo(Source: CNN/file)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 65-year-old woman was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in North City.

The incident occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Cottage. Police say the woman was picking her 15-year-old teen up from school when four teenagers approached the kid and started assaulting him.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at the woman, causing her to exit her 2016 Ford Escape. The suspect then entered the car and drove off, while the other three suspects ran on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

USPS announces a first day of issue ceremony for the new Kwanzaa Forever stamp
USPS announces ceremony for new stamp celebrating Kwanzaa
St. Louis Jewish community members react to Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tweets and AG Schmitt’s...
St. Louis Jewish community members react to Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tweets and AG Schmitt’s follow-up tweets
African liberation movement is hosting a march this Saturday in St. Louis
Local organization holds march to oppose FBI attacks on Black liberation movement
Money generic
Social Security Administration announces 8.7% benefit increase for 2023