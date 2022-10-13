Group of teens carjack 65-year-old woman picking up kid from school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 65-year-old woman was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in North City.

The incident occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Cottage. Police say the woman was picking her 15-year-old teen up from school when four teenagers approached the kid and started assaulting him.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at the woman, causing her to exit her 2016 Ford Escape. The suspect then entered the car and drove off, while the other three suspects ran on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

