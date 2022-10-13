A Cooler, Windy Day

First Alert Forecast: Cooler and windy conditions today with westerly gusts to 37 mph. There is a Red Flag Warning for parts of our viewing area. That means strong wind, low humidity and abundant fuel will elevate fire fire danger. Plus there’s a potential freeze for some in the forecast by early next week.

This weekend will be a nice opportunity to enjoy the Autumn colors around our area. We are still a ways from our peak but patchy colors are showing up. Expect mostly sunny skies and dry weather all weekend.

Frost/Freeze potential next Tuesday & Wednesday mornings. It may not reach freezing in the city, but suburbs and outlying areas could see their first freeze if this forecast holds. We’ll keep you posted, but expect some chilly days early next week!

