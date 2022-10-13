Band directors, Explore St. Louis concerned about continued overgrowth and trash issues as regional band competition marches into town

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sounds of weed whackers roared along North 6th Street in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon. Contracted workers were in the middle of an emergency cleanup before thousands of band students and their families get ready to march into The Dome at America’s Center Friday and Saturday for the Bands of America Championships.

Chuck Moore is leading the Sullivan High School Marching Band.

“This is our highlight of our marching season. We gear everything we do all summer and fall towards this,” Moore said over Zoom.

“It’s the drug paraphernalia that’s left out there is a bit discouraging,” Moore added.

News 4 didn’t find any drug paraphernalia on Wednesday, but there was plenty of trash, liquor containers, and even a mattress scattered across the property and on nearby sidewalks.

I spoke with a band director today who says it is a safety concern, citing he’s seen drug paraphernalia discarded on the property. He tells me kids wouldn’t notice because they are focused on the competition. https://t.co/H44rMbydLd — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) October 13, 2022

The Bands of America Championships in St. Louis date back to 1997. The two-day event features marching bands from 69 schools from 10 states.

“There’s people coming from all over and unfortunately this is going to be their impression of downtown St. Louis,” Moore said.

It turns out Explore St. Louis called in this landscaping company to cut down tall grass on four city blocks.



Here’s the thing, @explorestlouis doesn’t own this property. It has permission to use this land for parking and staging for the competing schools this weekend. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/LcEt0NDJna — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) October 13, 2022

Explore St. Louis projects the event will generate $6 million in food, retail, and hotel stays.

Brian Hall – who handles Explore St. Louis’ marketing – said he just got permission to use the land for parking on Monday. That’s just about five days before guests arrive. Part of the deal is he has to find a way to clean up the mess.

“We’re going to make sure it looks great,” Hall explained. “We agree with the band directors. We want to put out our best. We have a lot of civic pride. We share that in common with all St. Louisans.”

News 4 has reported on this trouble spot and the impression it gives for years.

“Could be better,” a driver told us in 2018.

“It’s pretty embarrassing,” another driver said.

“It’s depressing,” a woman told us sitting in her car.

“I’m from out of town, this is my first time here, it definitely needs some kind of improvement for sure,” a visitor from Washington, D.C. said.

We used the City of St. Louis’ property records to confirm NorthSide Regeneration LLC still owns the land. Paul McKee is listed as the owner.

News 4 called and left two voicemails on Wednesday. We are still waiting for a response.

Meanwhile, Hall said he is aware of ongoing conversations about the future of this plot of land.

“I know there are a lot of plans, a lot of speculation in reference to what could become of it,” Hall shared. “I think we need to be patient. It takes time, it takes capital, it takes resources to do these things. I would speculate in the not-too-distant future something will be happening there.”

News 4 did reach out to Ward 5 Alderman James Page to find out if any projects or offers were in active development to transform the property, especially since the XFL looks to make its return in 2023. We are still waiting for a reply to our request.

“I think St. louis has so many great qualities to offer but sometimes a first impression leaves a lasting impression,” Moore said.

Explore St. Louis hired a landscaping company to cut the tall grass. Hall said paid staff will pick up the trash on the property on Thursday starting at 8:30 a.m.

News 4 also put in a request to the city to learn why property ordinances haven’t been enforced on this property. We are still waiting on a response.

