Spire volunteers help St. Louis County resident in need

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - You know Spire as the gas company, you probably don’t know them as a home improvement operation - but that’s exactly what volunteers from Spire were up to Tuesday in St. Louis County, helping out a long-time resident.

Twenty employees from Spire participated in the company’s Day For Good event on Tuesday and partnered with Building Together to do needed improvements at Louise Stewart’s home.

The 83-year-old homeowner just retired last year. She watched as volunteers made repairs to her bathroom, fixed her entry steps and worked in the basement.

Watch the above video for the full story.

