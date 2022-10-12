Rain Ends Early Afternoon, Then Clearing Skies

First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers ending in the STL Metro area in the early afternoon. It will be breezy at times with westerly winds gusting to 20 mph.

Tomorrow turns cooler and windy under mostly sunny skies.

Dry, mild days should carry us through the weekend before the coolest air of the season so far moves in early next week.

This weekend will be a nice opportunity to enjoy the Autumn colors around our area.

