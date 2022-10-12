Police: shots fired after argument over bicycle in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- Two men fired shots at each other after an argument over a bicycle Wednesday afternoon, St. Charles police said.

The incident happened at North Highway 94 and North 3rd Street. The two men, who police said are homeless, ran off into the woods after the shots were fired. A Boeing employee’s vehicle was shot nearby. Police have not yet located the men involved in the argument.

No other information was immediately available. News 4 will update this story.

