Police investigate after officer-involved shooting took place in St. Louis City overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting happened in St. Louis City late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened downtown at 10th and Locust streets just before midnight. St. Louis City Police said that multiple calls came in from the downtown area for shots fired.

Police bike officers said they found a man was openly walking around waving a gun.

When attempting to make contact, officers said the suspect pointed the gun at an officer and that’s when shots were fired.

Police said the officer fired three shots, hitting the suspect in the shoulder. He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, and expected to be released into police custody.

