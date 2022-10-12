Police investigate after officer-involved shooting took place in St. Louis City overnight

Police bike officers said they found a man was openly walking around waving a gun.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting happened in St. Louis City late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened downtown at 10th and Locust streets just before midnight. St. Louis City Police said that multiple calls came in from the downtown area for shots fired.

Police bike officers said they found a man was openly walking around waving a gun.

When attempting to make contact, officers said the suspect pointed the gun at an officer and that’s when shots were fired.

Police said the officer fired three shots, hitting the suspect in the shoulder. He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, and expected to be released into police custody.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

ONLY ON 4: Body cam video shows woman stealing police car in North County
ONLY ON 4: Body cam video shows woman stealing police car in North County
Rendering of Topgolf’s future venue in St. Louis, which will be the second in the Greater St....
Construction underway at new Topgolf in St. Louis City
News 4 obtains Bellefontaine Police Departments pay raise proposal, as board moves to make...
News 4 obtains Bellefontaine Police Departments pay raise proposal, as board moves to make final decision Wednesday
Boulder may have gone through driver’s windshield, causing deadly crash in St. Louis
Police: Boulder may have gone through driver’s windshield, causing deadly crash in St. Louis