Peabody to stay in downtown St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A major corporation is pledging to stay in downtown St. Louis.

Peabody Energy executives say they’re confident in the changes being made by the Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative, known as DEPSI. Peabody officials announced on Tuesday their global headquarters will stay in St. Louis.

News 4′s Jenna Rae has the full story in the above video.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Spire volunteers help St. Louis County resident
Spire volunteers help St. Louis County resident in need
Central County Fire & Rescue seeks approval of Prop F by St. Charles County voters
Central County Fire & Rescue seeks approval of Prop F by St. Charles County voters
3 pedestrians hit by cars, killed in St. Louis County Monday night, Tuesday morning
3 pedestrians hit by cars, killed in St. Louis County Monday night, Tuesday morning
Spire volunteers help St. Louis County resident
Spire volunteers help St. Louis County resident