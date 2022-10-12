News 4 obtains Bellefontaine Police Departments pay raise proposal, as board moves to make final decision Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The community of Bellefontaine Neighbors, or at least its Board of Aldermen, are about to see the real dollars and cents for proposed pay increases for the city’s police department.

A review and vote is expected at an emergency special board meeting, Wednesday night

News 4 has been following efforts to increase salaries in hopes of retaining current staff and recruiting new officers. Just last week, it was reported the department only has five patrol officers.

If the proposal is approved as is, the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Departments’ payroll would increase to between $260,000 and $300,000, annually.



Chief Ihler said an estimate for the current annual payroll isn’t possible with how short staffed the department is right now. — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) October 12, 2022

On Tuesday, there were several Community Night Out events held across the city of about 10,000 residents. On the top of a lot of residents’ minds, was police pay raises.

“We are a peaceful, loving community that we look out for one another and look out for them,” resident Melvin Brown said. “I want them to know they deserve every penny they are asking for because its important to the community.

Ward 2 Alderwoman Peg Warnus was quick to agree. She said she wants to see residents step up in the future to help police through a community watch program.

“We have our issues and the police are helping us solve those issues we could never do some of the things if we are going to survive as a community,” Warnus said.

News 4 obtained the pay increases proposed for new hires and all current staff members. That information, which the board will review Wednesday, shows a 10% raise for new hires, and 2% bump for current hires. These documents also show Chief Jeremy Ihler could receive a $9,000 raise.

My report last week explained Chief Jeremy Ihler is asking for a 10% raise for new hires, and a 2% raise for current staff, based on rank/merit. This is a look at the exact dollars and cents proposed. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/7P8UJj781v — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) October 12, 2022

“I recently got a raise in May to even out the adjustment because I was only making 4% more than the other two highest-paid employees in the department which are directly underneath me,” Ihler said. “That put me at an 8% range, which is even and equivalent to the rest of the pay scale with the rest of the employees.”

The police chief’s reference to an “8% range,” refers to the 8% difference between each rank in the department.

Some residents News 4 spoke with say they are afraid the department could dissolve, and lead to St. Louis County Police taking over.

Chief Ihler said that’s not the situation, although, with a current staff of 18 total people, he said if it fell to nine total staff, there would need to be a conversation about another agency coming in.

“That’s two people per shift, there’s four shifts, and the admin to oversee all that business,” Chief Ihler shared. “Going below that we can’t support the volume that needs to be done and the safety decreases for officers the less we have on.”

All of this is why Ihler said he’s thankful the Board of Aldermen is working together now to make investments in his department. He added, he is 100% confident the board will give the green light, Wednesday.

A check of the agenda for Wednesday's (emergency) special board meeting, shows Chief Ihler is also positioned to get a raise. It's a separate line item. I asked Chief Ihler why. @KMOV @BNPDpolice pic.twitter.com/z8x5YCIp84 — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) October 12, 2022

“The less turnover we have within the department, the greater those relationships grow,” Chief Ihler said. “The more turnover we have, we lose those relationships, and we lose that knowledge. That’s why we are here.”

It’s that commitment to the community and confidence that is music to Melvin Brown’s ears, as he listens to the radio in his neighbor’s driveway on a cool fall night.

“When you have a police department that knows the community, knows everyone in the community that’s important,” Brown shared. “You can get things done, you can keep bullshit out and if I know my officer, I don’t know the folks from the county, but I know these people in my neighborhood.”

Since our report on Friday, no more officers have left the department. This means there are still just five patrol officers and 18 total staff. Chief Ihler said if the money is approved Wednesday night, he believes he can get his department to normal strength by spring 2023, so about six-to-eight months. He added it would take a little longer to get back to the full strength of 32 patrol officers.

The Bellefontaine Neighbors Board of Aldermen will meet for a closed meeting at 7 p.m., followed by the public special meeting at 7:30 p.m. Both are at city hall at 9641 Bellefontaine Rd.

