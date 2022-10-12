Crestwood officer assisting disabled motorist gets cruiser hit on I-44

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An officer with the Crestwood Police Department is recovering after a driver hit his cruiser.

The police department said Officer Marti was helping a disabled motorist on Interstate 44 when another driver didn’t move over and hit the police cruiser while Officer Marti was inside in a “wham. bam, full contact combat between our cruiser and another vehicle that picked a fight,” the department said.

Officer Marti sustained minor injuries and is resting at home. The police department said the cruiser is a complete loss.

“We cannot stress enough how important it is to obey the Missouri “Move Over” law. Our lives depend upon it. Also, and not to minimize the seriousness of this incident, both patrol cars and police officers are in short supply these days, and we can’t afford to be losing either one,” the department said on Facebook.

