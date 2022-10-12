Crash closes eastbound lanes of I-270; expect delays

Crash closes eastbound lanes of I-270; expect delays(MoDOT)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Drivers in north St. Louis County should expect delays after a crash on Interstate 270.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the crash happened before 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-270 before New Florissant. That stretch of the highway remains closed as of 4 p.m. The I-170 northbound/eastbound exit to I-270 eastbound is also closed.

