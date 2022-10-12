Cooler & Windy Thursday

First Alert Forecast: Cooler and windy conditions arrive Thursday, gusts to 35 mph. Plus there’s a potential freeze for some in the forecast by early next week.

Tomorrow turns cooler and windy under mostly sunny skies. Gusts to 35 mph with winds blowing leaves everywhere.

This weekend will be a nice opportunity to enjoy the Autumn colors around our area. Expect more clouds Saturday and more sun for Sunday.

Frost/Freeze potential next Tuesday & Wednesday. It may not reach freezing in the city, but suburbs and outlying areas could see their first freeze if this forecast holds. We’ll keep you posted, but expect some chilly days early next week!

