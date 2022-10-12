Cooler & Windy Thursday

First Alert Forecast
By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Forecast: Cooler and windy conditions arrive Thursday, gusts to 35 mph. Plus there’s a potential freeze for some in the forecast by early next week.

Download the KMOV Weather App

Tomorrow turns cooler and windy under mostly sunny skies. Gusts to 35 mph with winds blowing leaves everywhere.

This weekend will be a nice opportunity to enjoy the Autumn colors around our area. Expect more clouds Saturday and more sun for Sunday.

Frost/Freeze potential next Tuesday & Wednesday. It may not reach freezing in the city, but suburbs and outlying areas could see their first freeze if this forecast holds. We’ll keep you posted, but expect some chilly days early next week!

7 Day Forecast
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7-Day Forecast on 10/12/2022
Rain Ends Early Afternoon, Then Clearing Skies
7-Day Forecast 10/12/2022
Kent says there is some rain this morning!
Rain this morning, cooler tomorrow
Rain this morning, cooler tomorrow
7-Day Forecast on oct. 11, 2022
Isolated Showers Today, Another Round Wednesday Morning