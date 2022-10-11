Woman hit by car, killed in Overland Monday night

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was hit by a car and killed on Woodson Road in Overland Monday evening, police tell News 4.

The accident happened north of Tennyson Road just after 8:30 p.m. Police tell News 4 that a 2018 Mercedes-Benz went off the right side of the road, hit three parked cars, and then hit 34-year-old Kristin Freebersyser, of Maryland Heights. The Mercedes then hit a road sign, returned to the roadway and hit another parked car. All of the parked cars were unoccupied.

Freebersyser was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man hit by car, killed in hit-and-run accident in North County
Man hit by car, killed in hit-and-run accident in North County
Inmate advocates, family members react to St. Louis County Jail settlement after 5 inmates...
Inmate advocates, family members react to St. Louis County Jail settlement after 5 inmates found dead in 2019
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for...
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for students in need
University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis recruits largest freshman class in half...
University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis recruits largest freshman class in half a decade