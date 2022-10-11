Woman hit by car, killed in Overland Monday night

OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was hit by a car and killed on Woodson Road in Overland Monday evening, police tell News 4.

The accident happened north of Tennyson Road just after 8:30 p.m. Police tell News 4 that a 2018 Mercedes-Benz went off the right side of the road, hit three parked cars, and then hit 34-year-old Kristin Freebersyser, of Maryland Heights. The Mercedes then hit a road sign, returned to the roadway and hit another parked car. All of the parked cars were unoccupied.

Freebersyser was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

