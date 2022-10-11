A winter staple in St. Louis for 65 years is getting a new look

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park is getting a major refresh and is asking the community for input on its new look.

Forest Park and the City of St. Louis are hosting a virtual open house Tuesday evening at 6:30 via Zoom.

Residents have an opportunity to speak with the design team, see the new renderings, and share input directly.

“More than 4,000 people have already shared ideas since this brainstorming process started. The process could be used for more than a skating rink, it could be used for various activities year-round,” Forest Park Forever stated.

With the rink being a popular winter tradition in St. Louis since the 1950s, people are still looking forward to the coming improvements.

If you are unable to attend, a recorded session online for review will be posted by Forest Park Forever where ideas can be shared.

