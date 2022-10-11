University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis recruits largest freshman class in half a decade

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis is celebrating a major milestone as they work to educate future pharmacists and health professionals in the region.

Under new president David D. Allen, the university recruited its largest first-time, full-time freshman class since 2016, citing new athletic offerings as well as new undergraduate degrees and graduate programs. Located in the shadow of Barnes Jewish Hospital, the university works to help meet the needs of the St. Louis healthcare industry.

“I think that pharmacy is such an underrated career path not only because you are able to use your skills on a personal basis but you also make such great relationships with your patients,” said Daniella Underwood, a second-year student of the pharmacy program.

“We have been laser-focused on finding new ways to attract a new population of students we haven’t yet served, while also engaging in work to improve the experience our current students have at this university and providing them with new avenues to explore their individual paths to discovery. This institution has a long legacy of excellence dating back to the founding of St. Louis College of Pharmacy in 1864,” said Allen.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.