State Tech Invites you to Show-Me State Tech (Open House) w/ Special Guest Big Foot Monster Truck

Linn MO – State Technical College of Missouri is hosting an open house on Saturday October 15th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event will be on campus at One Technology Drive. Linn. MO 65051.

State Tech will have numerous events taking place on campus that day including tours of our jet airplane, a chance to get up close and personal with some of our heavy equipment take a tour of our Health Science Building, our brand new Utility Technology Center, get a free round of golf at the Osage Country Club and a host of other events. We are also excited to announce that State Tech Alumni Eric Steinberg will be on campus for Show-Me State Tech and will be putting on a FREE BIGFOOT show at Noon right here on campus!

This year’s Open House comes on the heels of a 6th straight year of record enrollment and we were recently ranked the BEST 2-year college in the country by WalletHub for the 4th year in a row.

Attendees and potential State Tech Students will also be able to talk to current students, meet instructors and check out our state of the art facilities. To learn more about State Tech visit statetechmo.edu

If you would to tour any part of the campus call Brandon McElwain at 573-897-5351 and we would be happy to assist you.

