Spot afternoon rain - Wednesday remains as a First Alert Weather Day

First Alert Forecast: Showers will remain spotty this afternoon. Expect widespread rain and storms tomorrow along the cold front. Wednesday still stands as a First Alert Weather Day.

This afternoon will be cloudy for most with a few places getting spot showers. Temperatures remain cooler under the clouds, with highs in the low 70s. Overnight lows will sit in the lower to mid-60s ahead of our second round of rain and storms tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow still stands as a First Alert Weather Day. While the overall risk for severe storms is low, it’s not zero, which is why we are giving you this First Alert. What’s happening is a cold front will move through the area with enough lift from the front to produce thunderstorms. A big limiting factor is the available storm energy. Because of today’s cloud cover and rain, not much energy will build ahead of the cold front. This may limit how strong the storms can become. If a storm overcomes the lack of energy, then we have to be on guard for wind and a hail threat. The timing for these storms is between about 3 am and 11 am tomorrow. However, a few showers or thunderstorms may last into the early afternoon.

7 Day Forecast

