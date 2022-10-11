Rescued dogs being brought to the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis headquarters

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Seven dogs rescued from a suspected breeder will receive emergency veterinary treatment at the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis headquarters.

The organization’s Animal Cruelty Task Force reported Tuesday that the dogs were rescued from a formerly licensed breeder in Douglas County, Missouri. According to the Humane Society, the breeder had received multiple violations in the past and was previously included on the “Horrible 100″ list of the worst dog breeders in the country.

The rescue comes after Marilyn Shepherd was found guilty of criminal contempt for violating a 2021 consent agreement put in place by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. In court, Shepherd reportedly stated she had sold all puppies in her care prior to the trial. The court ordered the removal of all the remaining adult dogs from her property and imposed a $9,500 penalty. She was arrested and could face criminal penalties related to animal mistreatment, the Humane Society stated in a press release.

This rescue marks the second time in less than a year that the Animal Cruelty Task Force had been called to the property. In December, the Humane Society said 42 dogs were rescued and at that time Shepherd had no commercial breeding license. Her hobby license was reportedly revoked for a violation of a 2020 consent agreement.

“Marilyn Shepherd is a repeat offender who has a long history of animal mistreatment and breeding violations that stretches back decades,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. “We are grateful to the Missouri Department of Agriculture and Attorney General Schmitt’s office for their persistent work to stay on top of bad breeders who violate the law and trap helpless animals in a cycle of abuse and neglect. The animals rescued today were kept in conditions that caused them great emotional stress and physical suffering. Now that these animals are safe, our focus turns to providing them with the care and rehabilitation they need so they can find loving, forever homes.”

The rescued dogs, five males and two females, were varying terrier breeds. Several of the dogs who were rescued suffered from skin abrasions and other health issues. The animals will need to be rehabilitated and socialized before possible being made available for adoption.

