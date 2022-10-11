Police: Boulder may have gone through driver’s windshield, causing deadly crash in St. Louis

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a single-car crash in St. Louis Tuesday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the woman was in the area of Interstate 64 and Grand when the crash happened. Police said it’s not confirmed yet, but the initial investigation is showing the woman may have been struck by a boulder that came through her windshield, and then she crashed into a concrete pillar.

She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Central County Fire & Rescue seeks approval of Prop F by St. Charles County voters
Central County Fire & Rescue seeks approval of Prop F by St. Charles County voters
Graphic
Man dies after getting shot while watching TV in North County
Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire
Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire
Central County Fire & Rescue seeks approval of Prop F by St. Charles County voters
Central County Fire & Rescue seeks approval of Prop F by St. Charles County voters