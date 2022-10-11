Photo shows person of interest sought in connection with Crestwood burglary

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT
CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – The Crestwood Police Department has released a photo showing a person of interest in connection with a home burglary.

The burglary occurred on Sept. 17, 2022. According to police, it is believed the individual may watch neighborhoods and wait for the occupant to leave their home. He was reportedly seen following a resident a short distance after they left their home.

Detectives said they have not gathered any information that leads them to believe the individual presents a physical danger to the community. Anyone with information or who recognizes the person of interest is encouraged to contact detectives at (314) 729-4836.

