The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed our way!

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the St. Louis area!

From Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will spend time in both Missouri and Illinois.

On Thursday, the Wienermobile will be in the Metro East. It will start the day at the Schnucks in Godfrey from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Then, it will stop by the Schnucks in Edwardsville from 1-4 p.m.

Friday, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. the Wienermobile will be at the Des Peres Schnucks. The second stop of the day will take place at the Schnucks in St. Charles from 1-4 p.m.

Locations for Saturday and Sunday have not been announced.  Click here to follow the Wienermobile’s journey.

