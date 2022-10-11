Officer knocked unconscious while trying to arrest suspect in North City, police say

SLMPD headquarters
SLMPD headquarters(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was knocked unconscious with a metal pipe while he tried to arrest a suspect in North City Monday night, police say.

Around 10:00 p.m., officers in North City noticed a 2017 Red Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen from St. Louis County Sunday. Police say officers tried to pull the car over in the Baden neighborhood, but the Elantra kept going. The suspects crashed into two parked cars in the 1000 block of Gimblin; a 27-year-old man, another man, and a 17-year-old boy got out of the car and ran.

Officers took the teen into custody at the intersection of Church and Halls Ferry. He had a gun on him, police say. He was later released. Two officers found the 27-year-old suspect in the 8300 block of Church. When they tried to take him into custody, police say he took out a long metal pipe and hit a 29-year-old officer. That officer was temporarily unconscious. He was taken to a hospital.

Police eventually took the 27-year-old into custody. The Elantra had its back passenger window shattered and there was damage to the steering column and ignition.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dog rescued by the Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force on Oct. 11, 2022.
Rescued dogs being brought to the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis headquarters
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for...
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for students in need
Rendering of Topgolf’s future venue in St. Louis, which will be the second in the Greater St....
Construction underway for Topgolf in Midtown
Graphic
1 dead, several ejected crash that may have involved racing, police say