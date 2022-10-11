Officer knocked unconscious while trying to arrest suspect in North City, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was knocked unconscious with a metal pipe while he tried to arrest a suspect in North City Monday night, police say.

Around 10:00 p.m., officers in North City noticed a 2017 Red Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen from St. Louis County Sunday. Police say officers tried to pull the car over in the Baden neighborhood, but the Elantra kept going. The suspects crashed into two parked cars in the 1000 block of Gimblin; a 27-year-old man, another man, and a 17-year-old boy got out of the car and ran.

Officers took the teen into custody at the intersection of Church and Halls Ferry. He had a gun on him, police say. He was later released. Two officers found the 27-year-old suspect in the 8300 block of Church. When they tried to take him into custody, police say he took out a long metal pipe and hit a 29-year-old officer. That officer was temporarily unconscious. He was taken to a hospital.

Police eventually took the 27-year-old into custody. The Elantra had its back passenger window shattered and there was damage to the steering column and ignition.

