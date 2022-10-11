Man hit by car, killed in hit-and-run accident in North County

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in North County early Tuesday morning.

Officers tell News 4 the accident happened around 2:50 a.m. at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue. A man was found lying on the ground. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The driver fled the scene. Anyone with information on the accident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

