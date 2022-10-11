Man hit by car, killed in hit-and-run accident in North County

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in North County early Tuesday morning.

Officers tell News 4 the accident happened around 2:50 a.m. at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue. A man was found lying on the ground. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The driver fled the scene. Anyone with information on the accident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Graphic
Woman hit by car, killed in Overland Monday night
Inmate advocates, family members react to St. Louis County Jail settlement after 5 inmates...
Inmate advocates, family members react to St. Louis County Jail settlement after 5 inmates found dead in 2019
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for...
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for students in need
University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis recruits largest freshman class in half...
University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis recruits largest freshman class in half a decade