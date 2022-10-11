Man dies after getting shot while watching TV in North County

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County overnight.

The Ferguson Police Department said the man was in the living room watching television in the 900 block of Thatcher when someone shot him from outside the residence. Officers found the man unresponsive and took him to a hospital where he later died. The shooting happened around midnight.

IF you know anything about this shooting, you’re asked to call the police department at 314-522-3100.

